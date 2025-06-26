Manjeshwar: Mother’s Murder Case: Accused Son Arrested in Byndoor

Manjeshwar: Melvin Montero, son of the deceased Hilda Montero, has been apprehended by the Manjeshwar police in Byndoor, Udupi district. The arrest follows an investigation into the murder of his mother, which occurred early Thursday morning.

Melvin (33), a resident of the Varkadi area, was located and taken into custody based on mobile location tracking. He has since been handed over to the Manjeshwar police for further investigation. The operation involved officers Sri Vinay K and Nagendra from Kollur station, along with Paraya Mathapati, Malappa Desai, and Chidananda from Byndoor police station.

According to preliminary reports, Melvin allegedly murdered his mother, Hilda, while she was sleeping. He then proceeded to set her body on fire before disposing of it in a nearby pit. In addition, Melvin is accused of attempting to murder Lolita, a neighbor who responded to the scene, by setting her ablaze. Lolita sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

Authorities indicate that following the commission of the crime, Melvin fled the scene, initially traveling by auto-rickshaw to Hosangadi. From there, he boarded a bus to Mangalore, ultimately escaping to Kollur.