Maoist with Rs 2 lakh bounty arrested in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Mumbai: In a major success for anti-Naxal operations, the Gadchiroli Police on Sunday arrested an active Maoist as he was caught doing recce in the Tirkameta forest area of Tadgaon.

The arrested Maoist was identified as Shankar Bhima Mahaka (32), resident of Paraynar in Gadchiroli. He is an active member of Bhamragarh Dalam, a specialised Maoist unit and has been found to be involved in many incidents of murder, arson and explosions.

The accused was arrested after two units of the Special Operations Team found a youth in suspicious circumstances while conducting a search operation in the Tirkameta forest area under Bhamragarh subdivision.

During interrogation, he was identified as Shankar Mahaka, a Maoist carrying a reward. The Maharashtra government had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest.

Police investigation also revealed that Shankar Mahaka was involved in the incident of setting on fire 19 vehicles worth Rs 2 crore engaged in the construction work of the Dhodraj-Irpanar road in 2022. A case was lodged against him at the Laheri sub-post. A total of four criminal cases were registered against the accused, including murder, arson and other serious cases.

According to Gadchiroli Police, the accused was doing a recce of the area with the intention of ambushing the security forces. Police arrested him and started further action.

Notably, the consistent and coordinated operation by the police in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district has caused major damage to the ultras and their bases. Since January 2022, the Gadchiroli Police have arrested a total of 109 Maoists.

Apart from Gadchiroli, two anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand took place on Sunday, which resulted in the killing of a Maoist with Rs 8 lakh bounty on his head, officials informed.

According to reports, the gun battle broke out between security forces and Maoists during a combing operation in the Bijapur forests of Chhattisgarh. The operation saw a Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh gunned down in the encounter. A series of weapons and BGL launcher were recovered from the spot.