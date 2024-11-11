Maruti 800 Car Catches Fire Near Ladyhill Petrol Pump, Occupants Escape Unhurt

Mangaluru: A narrow escape was reported in LadyHill area when a Maruti 800 car caught fire near a petrol pump, off Narayana Guru Circle on November 10. The incident occurred when the car’s owner, Parshwanath from Adyapadi, was driving to the petrol pump to refuel.

Eyewitnesses stated that the car suddenly caught fire due to a short circuit while approaching the petrol pump. The occupants – three people – quickly got out of the vehicle, escaping unharmed.

Timely intervention by the petrol pump staff, who used fire extinguishers, and the swift arrival of Kadri Fire and Emergency Services personnel helped contain the blaze, preventing further damage.