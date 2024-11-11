Extremist Politics Threaten Constitutional Integrity, Warns Sasikanth Senthil

Udupi: Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and current Tiruvallur Member of Parliament, Sasikanth Senthil, has raised alarming concerns regarding the influence of extremist politics in India. Speaking at a community friendship conference and award ceremony organized by the Udupi District Muslim Union on Sunday, Senthil asserted that extremist groups have systematically undermined the rights and dignity of approximately 80% of Hindus and 50% of women over the last five decades. He warned that these factions are operating covertly to dismantle the Constitution.

Senthil, who was honored with the prestigious Manava Ratna Award during the event, stated, “About 20% of the people in our country do not accept equality. Since the Constitution was enacted, 80% of Hindus have benefitted from opportunities for honorable living and education. However, this has given rise to a divisive ’80-20 politics’ that, once in power, often suppresses the majority.”

He emphasized that the tactics of extremist politics are rooted not in hatred but in instilling fear, aiming to gain electoral power by creating a sense of insecurity among the populace. “This fear leads to social conflicts detrimental to society. Everyone, especially the majority community, has a responsibility to combat this fear-based politics through constitutional means,” Senthil warned, likening silence in the face of such extremism to “setting your own home on fire.”

Furthermore, Senthil advocated for a clear distinction between supporters and opponents of the Constitution, transcending communal boundaries. “Without the Constitution, our lives and rights will be lost. We must defend it vigorously to counter the threats of extremist politics,” he urged.

Dr. Purushottam Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, also spoke at the event, highlighting the significant contributions of Muslims to India’s cultural fabric. He cautioned against twisting the nation’s harmonious history due to ignorance and called for a collective effort to preserve cultural integrity.

Abdulla Kunji, Vice Chancellor, who inaugurated the gathering, echoed these sentiments, asserting the importance of fostering healthy relationships among communities based on love, trust, and shared values. “Religion, caste, and language should never impede our efforts towards harmony,” he stated.

Yasin Malpe, President of the Udupi District Muslim Union, addressed the rising tide of hate directed toward Muslims, particularly among younger generations. He criticized the media for propagating false narratives that fuel division and stressed the need for unity. “If we fail to recognize the intent behind this hatred, efforts to promote harmony will be fruitless. We must work diligently to unite our communities,” he cautioned.

The ceremony also recognized several eminent achievers. In addition to Sasikanth Senthil, K.S. Nisar Ahmed received the Seva Ratna Award, while Fr. William Martis was honored with the Souharda Ratna Award. Other distinguished individuals, including noted writer Dr. Gananath Ekka and various social workers, were also felicitated for their contributions to society.

The event was presided over by B.S. Sharfuddin, Principal of Baraka International School and College, and attended by notable figures such as former Minister Jayaprakash Hegde and community leaders, reaffirming the collective commitment to fostering inter-community harmony in Udupi.



