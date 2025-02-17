Mass Protest March and Rally Against Udupi-Kasaragod 400 KV Power Line Project

Mangalore: In a significant display of public dissent, a coalition of farmers, environmental activists, and concerned citizens has announced a mass protest march and rally in response to the ongoing Udupi-Kasaragod 400 KV power line project (UKTL) spearheaded by UKTL-Sterlite Power. This initiative, which has faced mounting opposition over the past five years, is set to culminate in a large-scale demonstration on February 20, 2025, in Mangalore, aimed at drawing attention to the environmental and social ramifications of the project.

The UKTL project, which traverses the Udupi, Dakshina Kannada (D.K.), and Kasaragod districts, has been criticized for allegedly flouting established policies and legal frameworks set forth by both the central and state government’s Ministry of Power. Activists contend that the contractor has engaged in coercive tactics to advance the project without conducting necessary public consultations or providing adequate information to affected landowners along the proposed route.

During a press conference held at Woodlands Hotel in Mangalore, community leaders articulated their grievances against the project. Alwyn D’Souza, President of the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, emphasized the severe impact the project will have on local agriculture and biodiversity. “The proposed route will obliterate our productive agricultural lands, devastating not only our crops but also the rich biodiversity that sustains our ecosystem,” he stated.

The protest march, dubbed “Hakkotaya Jatha,” will commence at Balmatta in Mangalore at 9:30 AM, culminating in a rally at the Mini Vidhan Sabha at 11:00 AM. Organizers expect over 15,000 participants to gather, including affected landowners, farmers, and environmental advocates, to voice their concerns and demand action from government officials.

The coalition has outlined several key demands that they intend to present to both central and state governments during the rally:

Protection of Agricultural Lands: The protesters demand an immediate halt to the destruction of well-developed agricultural lands and flourishing crops. They insist that if the project is deemed unavoidable, alternative routes that minimize harm should be prioritized.

Legislative Revisions: The group calls for the complete repeal of the British-era Telegraph Act of 1885, advocating for the exclusive application of the 2003 Electricity Act for power transmission projects, which they argue is more aligned with contemporary needs and standards.

Adherence to Guidelines: The coalition urges strict compliance with the established guidelines set forth by both central and state governments to ensure the protection of affected communities and environments.

Government Accountability: Protesters demand the revocation of the unilateral authority granted to UKTL-Sterlite Power, advocating for the government to assume a more responsible role as a key stakeholder in the project.

The coalition has expressed deep frustration over the lack of responsiveness from local and national representatives. Despite numerous appeals to legislators, Members of Parliament, and various government officials, the community has reported a disturbing silence regarding their concerns. “Our voices have been ignored for far too long. The indifference shown by our elected representatives only fuels our resolve to fight for our rights,” stated Victor Kadandale, a member of the Protest Committee.

The ramifications of the UKTL project, as outlined by community leaders, are extensive and alarming. The proposed route spans 115 kilometers across 27 villages and threatens to affect approximately 1,150 acres of productive agricultural land. In addition, it is projected that the project will result in the loss of millions of trees, including 2.65 lakh areca trees, over 1 lakh coconut trees, and a staggering number of other fruit-bearing and timber trees, not to mention the destruction of vital habitats for local wildlife.

Furthermore, the health implications of high-voltage electrical currents running through the power lines have raised serious concerns among residents. Community leaders warn that exposure to radiation and electric waves could lead to severe health issues, including cancer and infertility, posing a significant risk to both human and animal populations.

In light of these pressing issues, the coalition has called upon the media to amplify their message and raise awareness about the impending environmental crisis. “It is our collective responsibility to preserve our land, water, and natural resources for future generations. We urge the media to join us in our struggle and help us convey the urgency of our cause,” implored Alwyn Prashanth Monteiro, General Secretary of the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh.

As the date of the protest approaches, the coalition remains resolute in its commitment to advocating for the rights of affected communities and preserving the delicate balance of their natural environment. The upcoming mass protest march and rally is not only a call to action for those directly impacted by the UKTL project but also a broader appeal for environmental justice and sustainable development in the region.