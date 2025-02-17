Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Commuters’ forum mulling to issue boycott call

Bengaluru: Following the steep hike in ticket price, the Bengaluru Metro Commuters’ Forum is mulling to issue a boycott call on travelling in the Metro. Sources confirmed that the decision is being made not to use the Metro services for one day or up to a week.

Sources further revealed that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been given a deadline till Sunday (February 23) to announce a reduction in ticket prices failing which the boycott call would come into effect. The forum is planning to make the announcement in a press conference on Wednesday.

Rajesh Bhat, Member of the Forum, speaking to the media, said that the convention of Metro commuters is planned to be held at the Scouts and Guides Grounds. The passengers of Metro are outraged with the development. Neither the Centre, state governments nor the Metro authorities are bothered. “We have collected thousands of signatures already and a memorandum has also been submitted to the BMRCL MD to bring down the ticket fare,” Bhat said.

“If our plea is not heard, there is no way. The rates of passes have also gone higher. This Sunday, the convention will be held. Resident associations, student organisations, youth federations and Metro commuters are going to take part,” Bhat stated.

Every day, the number of people travelling on the Metro is coming down. The pamphlets would be distributed from Tuesday, he said.

BMRCL claims that the pending loans are triggering the ticket price hike. They should recur only management and execution expenditures. The price hike should depend on this. It is not correct to hike the tickets because interest rates have gone up. This is a public organisation, not a private entity, Bhat claimed.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is under fire for a hike in ticket prices. The BMRCL had further announced that it will revisit the fare matrix to address the commuters’ grievances concerning 100 per cent or more hike in ticket fare of Metro services.

Even Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah appealed to the BMRCL last Thursday to reduce the fare hike.

BMRCL had announced that there would be no change in the minimum (Rs 10) and maximum (Rs 90) ticket prices. If the ticket prices have jumped by 100 per cent, they will be reduced, it has stated. However, even after this, the commuters are not happy and the number of footfalls has come down.



