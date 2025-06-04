Mass shooting in Toronto leaves one dead, five injured

Toronto: A tragic mass shooting incident unfolded in Toronto, Canada, leaving one man dead and five others injured with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday to the area of Flemington and Zachary Roads, near Ranee Avenue and Allen Road, following multiple reports of gunfire. The shooting occurred in a densely populated residential area, not far from the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in North York.

In a post on X, Toronto Police confirmed the fatality and injuries:

“Shooting:(UPDATE) 1 male confirmed deceased, 5 people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds transported to hospital COMMAND POST: Ranee Ave & Allen Rd (under the overpass),” the post read.

Authorities later reiterated that all five individuals who sustained gunshot injuries had been taken to the hospital and were expected to survive.

“Shooting:(UPDATE) -5 people transported to hospital w/gunshot wounds -injuries are unknown at this time -Command Post is being set up in the Ranee Ave Flemington Rd area -more info to follow,” police posted in another update on X.

Toronto Police have since established a command post in the Ranee Avenue and Flemington Road area as investigations continue. No details have been released regarding any suspects, and police have not confirmed any arrests as of yet.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow expressed concern over the incident and thanked first responders for their swift action.

“Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening. My office is in contact with Toronto Police, who are on scene now and investigating, and the local councillor Deputy Mayor Mike Colle. I want to thank the first responders – Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene. Toronto Police are working to provide an update soon,” she posted on X.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. The motive behind the violence remains unclear, and the neighbourhood remains on alert.