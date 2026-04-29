Massive blaze engulfs 8 flats in multi-storey building in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram

Ghaziabad: A major fire broke out in a flat inside a private residential society in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, gutting at least eight flats and triggering panic among residents, officials said.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted suddenly in a flat within the Gaur Green Avenue society, rapidly spreading to adjoining units and causing significant damage. The full extent of the losses is still being assessed by authorities.

As soon as information about the incident was received, multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were launched on a war footing.

Fire department personnel remain deployed at the site and are continuing efforts to douse the flames while carrying out relief and rescue operations.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

There have been no reports of fatalities so far, though residents were forced to evacuate their homes in haste as the fire spread quickly through sections of the residential complex.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, speaking to reporters, said, “At around 8:30 a.m., we received the information about the fire and at least eight flats have been gutted. The rescue officials have informed me that there have been no casualties. I have also talked to the local RWA in charge here. Immediately after receiving the information, 17 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.”

He further added, “A team will be formed to investigate the cause of the fire. I have been told that some work related to wood was going on in one of the flats, hence, we are getting that checked. We have also issued an advisory for the neighbouring private societies, and we will also conduct checks for it.”

The District Magistrate also stated that two elderly residents were shifted to nearby hospitals after they experienced breathing difficulties due to the smoke.

Officials from the police and fire departments are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, and a detailed investigation is underway.