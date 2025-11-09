Massive blaze engulfs ‘Pul Patra’ sawmill area in Bhopal

Bhopal: A major fire erupted on Sunday in the densely packed timber stockyard near Pul Patra (Bridge) sawmill area, rapidly engulfing thousands of cubic feet of seasoned wood and threatening the adjacent residential area.

The blaze, of which the origin remains unknown, has mobilised an unprecedented 25 fire tenders in a desperate bid to contain the inferno before it spirals into a larger urban disaster.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing towering flames leap 50-60 feet into the night sky within minutes of the first spark, accompanied by dense black smoke billowing across the skyline.

“It started with a crackling sound near the centre of the yard, then exploded. Within seconds, the entire stock was alight,” recounted a local shopkeeper whose premises lie barely 200 meters away.

Fire department sources confirmed the involvement of 25 firefighting vehicles, including high-capacity water bowsers, foam tenders, and hydraulic platforms, drawn from the Bhopal fire station.

“Earlier, we tried to douse the fire with two water tankers in vain. The fire started at around 7:30 p.m. and it is still not under control till 9 p.m.,” a fire brigade staffer said. “This is one of the largest timber-yard fires we’ve tackled in years. The stacked logs are acting like a tinderbox—every gust fans fresh outbreaks,” said Station Officer Rajesh Malviya, leading the ground operations.

Police have cordoned off a 1-km radius from nearby labour colonies and shanties as a precautionary measure. Traffic on the Pul Patra bridge and arterial roads has been diverted, causing gridlock.

Senior police officials are coordinating with fire crews to prevent casualties and secondary explosions from stored chemicals in adjacent godowns.

Initial assessments indicate the fire has already consumed an area equivalent to three football fields, with radiant heat melting metal shutters of nearby workshops.

“Wind speed is 15-20 km/h, pushing embers towards the godowns. We’re laying water curtains to create firebreaks,” a senior firefighter explained.

Authorities suspect an electrical short-circuit, discarded cigarette butts, or deliberate mischief, though forensic teams can only enter once the site cools—likely past dawn.

The stockyard, owned by multiple sawmill operators, reportedly held over 50,000 cubic feet of teak, sal, and plywood logs valued at several lakh rupees.