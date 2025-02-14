Massive crowd at Aero India 2025 cause 2-km traffic congestion in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Massive crowds thronged the ‘Aero India 2025’ event on Friday, the last day of the 15th edition of the country’s prestigious aerospace exhibition, resulting in traffic jams around the Yelahanka Air Force Station and forcing vehicles to move at a snail’s pace.

During the morning peak hours, the vehicles were stranded on the elevated flyover to the Bengaluru International Airport Road for around two kilometres.

The five-day event saw participation from around the world. On the last day of the event, the exhibition will be open to the public till 6 p.m. and a flying display was organised between 9.30 a.m. and 12 noon. The display will again be held between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after inaugurating the event had drawn a comparison to the Maha Kumbh Mela taking place in Prayagraj. He described ‘Aero India 2025’ as a Maha Kumbh of India’s display of might.

This time, the Aero Show is being held over 42,438 square metres, with participation from 30 Defence Ministers and 43 military chiefs from various countries. A total of 90 nations were represented at Aero India 2025.

The event featured 70 fighter jets, cargo, and trainer aircraft, along with 30 helicopters, all performing breathtaking aerial stunts.

Russian and American fighter jets were the highlights of the exhibition.

Additionally, over 900 manufacturers from different countries took part, showcasing advancements in AI, drones, cybersecurity, global aerospace, and emerging technologies.

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) products were prominently displayed in this edition of the show.

The event also witnessed the participation of 100 CEOs from various companies and 50 foreign OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). Discussions were held on investment, research, joint ventures, and the defence sector.

Seminars covering 10 different topics, along with over 70 flying displays were held as part of the airshow. The event attracted a crowd of more than 7,00,000 spectators. The official statement is yet to come out regarding the footfalls.

The presence of the Russian Su-57 and US F-35, the fifth-generation stealth fighters were major highlights of the show. This is the first time, the two shared the same space.

For the 15th time, the US has participated in Aero India and exhibited a range of advanced aircraft, reinforcing the strong and growing defence and aerospace partnership between it and India, which share a commitment to promoting regional security, stability, economic prosperity through diversified trade, and strategic investment ties.

At Aero India 2025, more than two dozen American exhibitors engaged with Indian counterparts explored new business opportunities and demonstrated innovative solutions in aviation and Defence.

The first Aero India show was held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, in 1996, organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Department of Defence Production and the Ministry of Defence.



