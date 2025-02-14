KMC Hospital Mangalore conducted PublicAwareness Program on Cancer – Advocating Awareness, Emotional Wellness & Survivorship

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle Mangalore in association with Lions Club Kadri Hillls Mangalore brought together cancer warriors, families, teachers, health advisors, and community influencers for “CAN CONQUER”, an impactful cancer awareness program. Aimed at shedding light on the myths and facts of cancer, the role of mental well-being in survivorship. The event emphasized not just medical aspects but also the emotional and genetic dimensions of cancer, sparking vital conversations on how society can better support those affected, while reinforcing the message that cancer is curable with early detection and the right treatment.

The discussions explored crucial topics such as the potential cancer risks associated with food stored in plastic containers, the hereditary nature of cancer, and practical strategies for coping with the emotional toll of the disease. A special focus was placed on common risk factors affecting both men and women in the region, along with an interactive Q&A session featuring an expert panel of oncologists, mental health professional, and healthcare leaders.

Dr Prashanth B, Consultant Hematology KMC Hospital Mangalore stated that “Cancer cells multiplies uncontrollably in an exponential way, replacing healthy cells. Often a cancerpatient is in denial that they have being diagnosed with cancer and might delay starting on their treatments. Treating cancers at an early stage is crucial to get better outcomes.”

Dr Abhishek Krishna, Radiation Oncologist KMC Hospital Mangalore stated the importance of early detection and lifestyle choices, “Plastics can release of harmful chemicals while heating food. Chemicals like Bisphenol PA & phthalates, microplastics seen in single use plastics of grade 4,6,7 can lead to cancers in breast, prostate, lung, colon.”

Dr Vivekanand Bhat, Consultant Medical Genetics stated that “Genetics can play a crucial role in cancer detection and prevention. A person’s family history can predict if he/she could be at risk of cancer, this can be detected by somatic or germline testing.”

Addressing the psychological impact, Dr. KreethishreeSommanna, Consultant Psychiatrist emphasized, “Cancer is not just a physical battle—it takes a toll on mental well-being. Starting with anger, denial, sadness etc. This is natural reactionand it is best to acknowledge these emotions and label themrather than avoiding or hiding these emotions. Strengthening emotional resilience and providing the patient and their caregivers with the right support system can make a significant difference in a patient’s journey.”

Dr Harish E, Surgical Oncologist KMC Hospital Mangalore stated that “Cancers in Men are different than cancers in Women. Prostate, Oral, Lung, bladder cancer is few of the common cancers seen in men. Smoking, Alcohol consumption, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, viruses like HPV are few of the main causes of cancer.”

Dr Sanal Fernandes, Medical Oncologist KMC Hospital Mangalore spoke on the importance of survivorship “Once a patient has received cancer treatment and is free of cancer he is a survivor and it is important to get back to regular life with equal enthusiasm.”

Dr Karthik KS Consultant Surgical Oncologist stated that “Cancer in women affects not only the woman but also the community as she is a care provider and back bone of the family. Breast, cervical, ovaries cancer is commonly seen in women. Poor Diet, obesity, Estrogen has direct connection with breast cancer.”

Dr Basila Ameer Ali, Consultant Breast Surgeon stated that “incidence of breast cancer in women in India is increasing. 1 in 20 women have breast cancer and mortality of breast cancer is higher in our country this is due to delayed diagnosis and not getting the treatment at early stage.”

Dr Harsha Prasad, Consultant Pediatric Hemato-Oncology stated that “Childhood cancer is very rare and seen in less than 2-3% of population. In Dakshina Kannada region approximately 120 children are detected with cancer every year of which 1/3 population is blood related cancer. Progression of cancer in children is in a faster phase than in adult. Fortunately, the cure rate is much higher in most cancers found in children.”

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle Mangalore, expressed his commitment to such initiatives, saying, “Raising awareness is just the beginning. Through events like CAN CONQUER, we hope to foster a compassionate community where cancer warriors and their families receive the care, understanding, and support they deserve.”

The interactive Q&A session with audience further enhanced the knowledge share in this platform. Tips on reducing overeating ofnon veg food, washing fruits rightly to make it pesticide free, the audience was encouraged to consume food rich in antioxidants.The program successfully reinforced that conquering cancer goes beyond treatment—it requires a united effort from families, caregivers, and the community to provide holistic healing.