Massive crowd greets PM Modi in Bareilly roadshow

Bareilly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a massive road show in Bareilly to garner support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chhatrapal Gangwar.

The BJP has replaced sitting MP Santosh Gangwar, who won the seat for the party eight times, with former Uttar Pradesh minister Chhatrapal Gangwar.

PM Modi was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP candidate in an open flower-bedecked vehicle as the roadshow started from Damru crossing.

Holding the party symbol ‘Lotus’, PM Modi waved at the cheering crowd who greeted the leaders with the slogans of “Abki baar 400 paar”, “Har Har Modi” and “Jai Shri Ram”.

The crowd showered petals on the convoy all along the 1.2-km route.

The entire route was packed with people who cheered for PM Modi.

PM Modi addressed a rally in Aonla town in Bareilly district on Thursday.

The district administration made elaborate security arrangements for the event and enforced traffic diversions.

The local markets were closed during the roadshow.

The BJP supporters had been waiting on the road since the afternoon, braving the harsh sun as drums and bands tried to keep them engaged.

Women dressed in colourful attire, some of them wearing yellow saris and saffron ‘pagdis’, were seen dancing vigorously as the roadshow moved forward. Excited onlookers also watched from their rooftops and showered flowers on the leaders.

Those who had lined up on both sides of the road along the route jostled with each other to get a better glimpse of the leaders, sprinkling flowers and raising slogans. Polling in Bareilly will take place on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls.