Massive fire engulfs Ghaziabad service station, cars gutted



Ghaziabad: A few cars at a service station were gutted after a massive fire broke out in an adjacent restaurant in Rajnagar Extension in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, said a fire department official on Sunday.

The fire also spread to adjoining shops. Sharing the details, the official said that the incident occurred during the late hours of Saturday and no one was injured.

“The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the toilet of Sohan Restaurant, which is opposite the Devika and VVIP Society in Rajnagar Extension,” said a senior fire department official.

“The fire spread to the adjacent Bosch car service centre, where several cars caught fire. There was a blast in the CNG cylinders of the cars, causing significant damage,” the official added.