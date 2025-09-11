Mauritius has benefitted from India’s generous assistance and expertise in key sectors: Ramgoolam

Varanasi: Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Thursday lauded India’s continuous assistance over the years, highlighting that the country has benefited from India’s expertise in key sectors of national development, including health, education and capacity-building.

“The welcome we have received, I believe, no other Prime Minister has ever received and I am glad it is in your constituency. I can understand why you are elected in such huge numbers…Over the years, India through its various governments has accompanied Mauritius in its journey toward progress and development…We have benefited from India’s generous assistance and expertise in key sectors of national development including but not limited to health, education, capacity building, Prime Minister mentioned many of them renewable energy, this infrastructure, maritime security. India’s support, timely support, in these areas continues to make a tangible difference in improving the quality of life of Mauritians,” said Ramgoolam while addressing a press meet along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks in Varanasi.

Ramgoolam thanked India for announcing a special economic package for Mauritius and recalled PM Modi’s visit to Mauritius earlier this year when the two nations elevated bilateral ties to higher level with the joint document on enhanced strategic partnership.

“I’m also glad that what we had said in our programme many of these are being implemented… It’s a special economic package as the Prime Minister said in education, energy, infrastructure, health service and education. An ayurvedic centre will also be an exceptional one, thanks to your blessings Prime Minister and so we are moving on and the timing has enabled us to deliver tangible outcomes. It will allow us to deliver tangible outcomes. And we had the privilege as you know, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for our 57th anniversary of independence. And during this visit, it is during this visit that Modi ji elevated our bilateral relations to a higher level with the Mauritius India joint document on enhanced strategic partnership.”

The Mauritius PM announced that the bilateral ties between two nations have entered a more dynamic and forward looking phase. He stated that bilateral discussions with PM Modi culminated in the signing of several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) between two nations.

“I’m glad now to affirm that our ties now have entered an even more dynamic and forward-looking phase. The obvious issue that we discuss includes the double taxation avoidance treaty which we think can be improved but we’ll see how things go and also for the training for the whole structure of training in our police force, it’s very important that we get this training. Our police do come to India for training but we want to look at the whole structure. At the heart of this visit were very constructive discussions but we also spoke of the surveillance of the vast exclusive economic zone after we acquired I mean we’ll go through parliament I think in a few days we need technical cooperation from India. We need the surveillance. We don’t have the capacity for surveillance and also we want to visit the Chagos to put our flag there, including Deigo Garcia.”

Regarding his discussions with PM Modi, Ramgoolam said, “Beyond bilateral issues, Prime Minister Modi and I had held deep exchanges on pressing global challenges. As I said, we will also work on maritime security and climate change. These discussions have culminated in the signing of several memorandum of understanding in the fields of community development, power, energy, science and technology research, education, marine science and space research which will guide and strengthen our cooperation in the years ahead….This visit has reaffirmed that the ties between Mauritius and India are not defined merely by history or geography but by shared values, a common vision and an enduring friendship.”