May 13 LS, Assembly elections will shape future of Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said on Monday that the May 13 simultaneous elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are not just about electing MLAs or MPs but about shaping the future of the state by fortifying ongoing schemes.

Addressing an election rally in Bapatla District, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President told people that placing trust in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, N Chandrababu Naidu often results in betrayal.

He said that in the last 59 months, the state had witnessed unprecedented progress towards welfare and development.

“With the push of a button, Rs. 2.70 lakh crore has been allocated without any hint of corruption or discrimination, directly benefiting the people of the state,” CM Reddy said.

Stating that the YSRCP fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises made in the 2019 manifesto, he said the government created 2.31 lakh jobs.

“Picture our state as a vast agricultural field. Five years ago, you entrusted the responsibility of tending to this farm to a farmer, your child, Jagan. Over the last five years, within this crop field, we have introduced numerous schemes, implemented changes, enacted reforms, and spearheaded revolutionary initiatives.

“Your child, like a diligent farmer, has cultivated these seeds of progress, yielding a harvest of development, welfare, happiness, and a brighter future for every household,” CM Reddy said.

“Five years have passed since then. The seeds planted in every household, village, town, and social class have been nurtured and cultivated. Today, your farmer, your child, your brother Jagan, has sown the seeds of a future marked by development and welfare.

“Over the next 15 years, you will witness these crops mature into strong trees, reshaping the destinies of the poor,” CM Reddy added.

CM Reddy said that the infrastructure of government schools had undergone a significant transformation through Nadu Nedu, introducing digital classrooms and providing Tabs to eighth-grade students.

From switching to English medium education to incorporating TOEFL and IB training and bilingual textbooks, our educational approach has evolved, he said.

Initiatives like Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, and Gorumudda (Mid-Day Meal) have further strengthened the education system and provided substantial support to mothers, CM Reddy added.

“Moreover, upon completing school education, students are aided in pursuing higher education through Vidya Deevena – Vasathi Deevena,” he said.

The YSRCP chief said that the Andhra Pradesh government remains committed to empowering women and that is evident through schemes like Aasara, Sunna Vaddi, Cheyutha, and Kapu Nestham, and the registration of 31 lakh house site deeds for women beneficiaries.

Elderly citizens receive Rs. 3,000 as pension, and essential services are delivered to their doorstep, the Chief Minister said and added that “farmers benefit from various government support mechanisms, including Rythu Bharosa, free crop insurance, input subsidies, and 9-hour free electricity, facilitated through Rythu Bharosa Kendras.”