May Akshay Tritiya bring prosperity, good health to everyone’s life: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya and wished for the happiness and well-being of all the citizens.

Akshay Tritiya, often referred to as Akha Teej or Akti, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the third day (Tritiya) of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Vaishakha. The word ‘Akshay’ signifies something imperishable or never diminishing, representing eternal wealth, success, and good fortune.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Heartfelt wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. This sacred festival inspires us to tread the path of virtuous deeds, charity, and service. May this occasion bring happiness, prosperity, and good health to everyone’s life. May all attain the eternal fruits, that is the earnest wish.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media and wished the countrymen on the auspicious occasion.

“Heartfelt greetings on the sacred festival of Akshay Tritiya. May this holy festival, a confluence of nature and culture, bring boundless joy and prosperity into everyone’s lives, this is the prayer to Mother Lakshmi,” Shah said in a post on X.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, taking to X, prayed for the prosperity and good fortune for the countrymen.

“I extend my heartfelt wishes to all of you on the auspicious festival of Akshay Tritiya, a symbol of the confluence of nature and culture. My heartfelt wish is that this sacred festival may bring unending merit, good fortune, and prosperity into everyone’s lives,” Nadda posted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to social media and extended heartfelt wishes to the people of the state.

“On this auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, the sacred symbol of joy, prosperity, and unblemished good fortune, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state,” Dhami posted on X.

“I pray to the Lord that this holy festival brings to your life unending happiness, unwavering prosperity, and the fulfilment of noble deeds,” he added.

It is said that any virtuous actions, investments, or charitable gestures made on Akshay Tritiya bring lasting benefits.

Devotees rise before dawn to take a sacred bath, preferably in rivers like the Ganga, or at home using water infused with turmeric or Gangajal. This ritual is meant to purify both the body and mind.

Many people choose to observe a fast throughout the day, concluding it with ‘sattvic’ food after completing their puja.