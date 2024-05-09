Mayawati is ‘universal leader’, says Akash Anand



Lucknow: Two days after being stripped of his responsibilities in the party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Akash Anand has said that Mayawati is ‘our universal leader’.

In a post on social media platform X on Thursday, Akash Anand wrote, “Yes, you are a role model for the entire Bahujan community, crores of countrymen worship you. It is because of your struggles that today our society has got such political strength due to which the Bahujan community has learned to live with respect.”

He further wrote, “You are our universal leader. Your order is in full force. I will keep fighting till my last breath for Bhim Mission and my society. Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat.”

The post is being perceived as an attempt by Akash Anand to mend fences with his aunt Mayawati, who had shown him the door saying that he was not ‘mature’.