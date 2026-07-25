Mayawati welcomes Pradhan’s resignation, demands action against police over assault on students

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is an appropriate step amid the nationwide stir by students and youth. She said the decision should have been taken much earlier.

She also demanded a fair probe into the police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

The BSP chief demanded strict legal action against those responsible for the action, withdrawal of all cases registered against agitators, and urged protesters not to allow the movement to be politicised.

In a post on X, Mayawati said her party expects the Central government to take stringent action against police personnel who allegedly assaulted unarmed boys and girls participating peacefully in the Jantar Mantar protest.

She claimed that many students suffered serious injuries due to the use of lathis and batons by the police.

She also called for the identification of police personnel accused of misbehaving with female protesters and sought strict disciplinary and criminal proceedings against them.

According to her, exemplary action should be taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Mayawati further urged the government to withdraw all FIRs and complaints registered against protesting students and youth, saying that prolonged legal proceedings could adversely affect their future prospects.

She said such a move would help restore a harmonious atmosphere in the country.

Appealing directly to the protesters, the BSP chief cautioned them against allowing any political party to exploit or politicise their struggle and advised them not to jeopardise their future in the course of the agitation.

Protests have been continuing across the country for several weeks over the alleged leak of the NEET-UG medical entrance examination paper. Various student organisations and the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CJP) had been demanding accountability from the Education Minister and pressing for his resignation. Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation on Saturday, a move being viewed as a significant step towards ensuring accountability in the examination system.

The resignation came just ahead of the proposed third round of talks between the government and CJP.