Entry gates of all Delhi Metro stations opened as CJP withdraws agitation

New Delhi: Soon after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its Jantar Mantar agitation on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) opened the entry gates of all the Metro stations which had been closed citing security reasons.

In a post on X, DMRC said: “Entry gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open.”

Previously, following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in the afternoon, the DMRC had announced that the services on Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations have been resumed.

Earlier on Saturday, the DMRC had announced the temporary closure of 18 Metro stations across Central Delhi until further notice, citing heightened security arrangements in view of the ongoing student protests near Jantar Mantar over NEET paper leaks.

As per the advisory, entry and exit services had been suspended at Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi Metro stations.

Meanwhile, the CJP on Saturday called off its protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar after the Centre accepted its key demands following Pradhan’s resignation.

The decision was announced at a joint press conference in New Delhi following the third round of talks between Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, during which the Centre agreed to the protesters’ key demands.

Addressing the media, Nadda said the government had agreed to withdraw all police cases filed against protesting students, provide written confirmation of the FIR withdrawals, and ensure the highest possible compensation for families of students who died in incidents linked to the alleged paper leak controversy.

CJP leaders urged protesters to end the agitation, saying the government’s assurances addressed all the demands raised during the protest.

Speaking on behalf of the CJP, Saurav Das urged the students to withdraw their protest and return home. He said the government had accepted all the demands raised by the agitators, and there was no further reason to continue the sit-in at Jantar Mantar.