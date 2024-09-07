Mayor Sudheer Shetty Lays Foundation Stone for Bus Stand Roof Works

Mangaluru: Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur laid the foundation stone for the pending roof works at the service bus stand at Hampanakatta in the city on September 6. The event was attended by MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Deputy Mayor Sunitha, Leader of Opposition Praveen Chandra Alva, and other dignitaries.

The project, worth Rs 3 crore, aims to provide a comfortable waiting area for passengers. Two bus shelters, measuring 85 meters long and 3 meters wide, will be constructed to accommodate 66 buses at a time. The shelters will have basic amenities like seating arrangements, drinking water, toilets, and destination boards.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty assured that the work will be completed within three months. MLA Vedavyas Kamath suggested the district administration to hand over the maintenance of the shelters to the bus owners’ association for smooth upkeep.

The Bus Owners Association submitted a memorandum to the MLA and the mayor, requesting additional amenities like offices, restrooms, and drinking water facilities in the shelters.