MBBS doctor shoots himself in head in Muzaffarpur

Patna: A 25-year-old MBBS doctor from Muzaffarpur allegedly shot himself in the head using a double-barrelled gun in Muzaffarpur late on Friday night, just days after failing his PG examination.

The painful incident occurred at his residence in Jaitpur Colony, under the jurisdiction of Qazi Mohammadpur police station.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Ashutosh Kumar Chandra, who had recently joined a private hospital in the city after completing his MBBS studies.

According to family members, Ashutosh returned from duty around 6 P.M. on Friday, had evening snacks with his family, and later went to his room. A short while later, he allegedly shot himself in the head using a double-barrelled gun.

Relatives rushed to his aid and informed the police immediately. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Ashutosh was a friendly and hardworking person. He had just begun his career in medicine. About ten days ago, his PG examination result came, in which he did not pass. Since then, he appeared stressed,” a family member said.

The incident has left the family in shock. The Town DSP of Muzaffarpur, Suresh Kumar, confirmed that police and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot soon after being informed of the suicide.

“We have collected evidence and are questioning family members and neighbours to establish the exact reason behind the incident. Preliminary inputs suggest that the doctor was disturbed after failing the PG exam. We have recovered his dead body and sent it to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, Muzaffarpur,” the DSP said.

“We have seized the double-barrelled gun from the scene and also called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect the evidence from the room of the deceased. We are also taking statements from the family members to know the actual reasons for the incident. A case has been registered in the Qazi Mohammadpur police station of the district,” he added.