MBBS student killed in Dharwad as his car turns turtle



Dharwad: A 30-year-old youth studying MBBS was killed in a road accident on national highway after his car turned turtle in the wee hours of Saturday in Dharwad district of Karnataka.

The deceased has been dienitified as Deepak while his friend Vinay sustained severe injuries in the incident. He has been admitted to a private hospital.

The incident took place near Mummigatti village on the outskirts of Dharwad city. According to police, the authorities had given a deviation route from the national highway due to repair work. The victim who was driving the car, failed to notice the deviation sign and entered the stretch of the road under repair.

Though Deepak tried to stop the vehicle, but he lost control over the car and it turned turtle after hitting the edge of the road. As a result of the impact, Deepak sustained severe injuries and succumbed at the hospital.

Deepak hailed from Yadgir district and was studying MBBS at the SDM Medical College in Dharwad. Garag Police has registered a case in this regard and taken up the investigation.



