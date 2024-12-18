MCC Bank President Arrested in 47-year-old Manohar Pereira Suicide Case

Mangalore: A tragic incident unfolded in Permanki village as authorities reported the suicide of 47-year-old Manohar Pereira on December 17, 2024.

According to the police, Manohar Pereira lived with his elder brother, Melcom Pereira, in a house that had been purchased approximately a decade ago through a loan from MCC Bank. The family faced severe financial difficulties exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which rendered Melcom unable to maintain the loan installments. The resulting foreclosure of their home occurred two years prior, significantly impacting Manohar’s mental health, who reportedly suffered two heart attacks amidst the turmoil.

In February 2023, Sister Christine from a local charitable organization transferred ₹15 lakhs into Manohar’s bank account, allowing him to attempt loan repayment with the assistance of MCC Bank’s president, Anil Lobo. However, it is alleged that Lobo withdrew ₹9 lakhs from Pereira’s account using a self-cheque, thus prolonging the financial strain and contributing to Manohar’s deteriorating mental state.

Despite the house being returned to the family approximately six months ago, the lingering financial pressures prompted further distress. On the afternoon of December 17, between 3:45 PM and 5:00 PM, Manohar Pereira took the tragic step of taking his own life by hanging himself in their residence. Before his death, he recorded a video message in the Tulu language on his mobile phone, which he shared on WhatsApp with various groups and individuals. In the video, he accused Anil Lobo, stating, “Anil Lobo of MCC Bank is responsible for this. He seized my house, and despite paying ₹15 lakhs, ₹9 lakhs was withdrawn from my account.”

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, a case has been registered at Mangalore Rural Police Station under Crime No. 113/2024 for offenses punishable under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. A detailed investigation is underway to verify the allegations and establish the facts surrounding the incident.

In this case, MCC Bank President Anil Lobo has been arrested and further investigation is on.