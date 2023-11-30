MCC Council Refers to Renaming Kottara Chowki Junction & MRPL-Surathkal Rd after Capt MV Pranjal, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir recently. Captain Pranjal who was the only child of former MRPL Managing Director M Venkatesh and Mrs Anuradha Venkatesh, lived a significant part of his childhood and youth with his parents in MRPL Colony, Panambur, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The general meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council on Wednesday decided to refer the proposals of naming the Kottara Chowki Junction; MRPL-Kana-Surathkal Road; and Chokkabettu Junction (railway bridge)- Ganeshpura Kaikamba-Katipalla Junction- Krishnapura -Chokkabettu Ring Road after Capt Pranjal MV, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir recently.

The proposal was mooted by Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty. Also a proposal submitted to the mayor by a forum to name the road from Surathkal Junction to MRPL after Capt Pranjal by Rashtrabhakta Nagarika Vedike Surathkal was also referred to the standing committee on town planning and reforms to submit a report.

Captain Pranjal was the only child of former MRPL MD M Venkatesh and Anuradha Venkatesh. Capt Pranjal lived a significant part of his childhood and youth with his parents in MRPL Colony.

The MLA said that Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (Muda) is developing a park near Kottara Chowki Junction along the lines of Amar Jawan and the work is in progress. As a mark of respect to Capt Pranjal, Kottara Chowki Junction needs to be named after him so that his martyrdom is remembered by the future generation and will be an inspiration to youngsters.

Capt Prajnal MV with his Dad M Venkatesh former Managing Director of MRPL & Mom Anuradha Venkatesh

The MLA also mooted to name Chokkabettu Junction (railway bridge)- Ganeshpura Kaikamba-Katipalla Junction- Krishnapura -Chokkabettu Ring Road after the fallen soldier. During his childhood, Capt Pranjal had travelled frequently on Chokkabettu Road. He had studied in a school near Surathkal. The mayor said he also received a memorandum from a forum to name the road from Surathkal Junction to MRPL after Capt Pranjal.

“All the proposals will be referred to the standing committee of the council for a report. Later, objections, suggestions will be invited from the public for the proposals, before approving them in the council. After the council approves the proposals, they will be sent to the government for final notification, said chief whip in council Premananda Shetty. The council also observed a moment of silence in tribute to Captain Pranjal.

Regarding the Mangaladevi Temple Road, Chief Whip in the Council Premananda Shetty said that the state government had approved the proposal to name the 2.5km stretch of AB Shetty Circle-Pandeshwara Katte-Monkey Stand-Marnamikatte first bridge as Mangaladevi Temple Road. He urged the officials to take measures to install a nameboard for the road. The postal department should also be informed about the same. Meanwhile, a proposal submitted by Karavali Kurubara Sangha to name Kavoor Circle as Kanakadasa Circle was also referred to the standing committee.