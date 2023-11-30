MRPL bags 3 PRSI National Awards

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL have won the prestigious Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Awards in three categories. These Awards were given away during the International Public Relations Festival 2023 held at Dr B R Ambedkar International Convention Center, New Delhi, on 26th November 2023.

MRPL bagged awards in the following categories: Social Media for PR & Branding, Best CSR Project for Childcare and Best Skill Development Program PSU.

Awards were presented by Mr Bernd Andersson, Deputy Commissioner of the Austrian Embassy, Prof Druba Jyothi Pati (Dean and Director India Today media institute), Mr Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Senior Energy Consultant World Bank AND Shri Ajith Pathak, National president PRSI. Dr Rudolph Noronha, GM (CC) received the awards on behalf of MRPL.