Measures initiated for safe evacuation of tourists, including Kannadigas from terror-hit site in J&K: Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, has stated steps have been taken to evacuate tourists, including people from Karnataka, from various tourist spots in Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the situation and taking appropriate decisions.

Speaking to media in New Delhi on Wednesday, Joshi further stated that the airlines have been instructed not to increase air ticket fares while facilitating the safe evacuation of tourists from Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Providing further details, the minister said that tourists are already being moved from tourist locations in Kashmir to safer areas. Necessary arrangements are also being made to bring back the bodies of the deceased.

Rescue operations are underway to evacuate tourists from the site of the terrorist attack and other tourist locations in Kashmir. Airlines have been directed not to impose higher ticket prices for transporting tourists to safety, he said.

“I have spoken with the Civil Aviation Minister to ensure that there is no increase in air ticket fares. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also been instructed to monitor the matter closely,” Joshi added.

“Since 2019, peace had been established in Jammu and Kashmir, which could not be tolerated by cowards who committed this heinous act. The Central Government will respond appropriately,” said Minister Joshi.

Strongly condemning the attack on tourists, Joshi said that terrorists, unable to accept the success of the Centre’s initiatives against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, have resorted to such cowardly acts. He added that the government will implement even stricter measures to curb militant activities and restore peace in the valley at the earliest.

The state government has confirmed the death of two persons from Karnataka in the Pahalgam tourist attack. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has stated that the body of Bharat Bhushan will be brought to Bengaluru via Mumbai in the flight scheduled at 3 pm today.

The body of Manjunath Rao will be brought to Shivamogga city via New Delhi and the flight is scheduled at 6 pm.

The CMO has further stated that another victim Madhusudhan Rao who was residing at Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru hails from Andhra Pradesh.

Minister for Labour Santosh Lad has reached Pahalgam in Kashmir and coordinating with the family members of the deceased to complete the procedures for their earliest return.

The Director from the Tourism department, Karnataka government has asked the tour operators and travel agents to provide details of all tourists who travelled to Jammu and Kashmir. He has also requested the relatives, friends and family of those, who are touring Jammu and Kashmir to provide their details through the helplines.



