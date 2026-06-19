Media Plays a Key Role in Creating Environmental Awareness: DFO Sivarama Babu

Udupi: Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Division), Karkala-Kudremukh, Sivarama Babu M., stated that World Environment Day should not be viewed as a one-day observance, but rather as a continuous responsibility to be practiced every day. Emphasising the need for sustained environmental action, he noted that planting a sapling alone is insufficient unless it is properly nurtured and protected.

He was speaking after inaugurating the World Environment Day programme organised by the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association in association with the Udupi Pathiraka Bhavan Committee, held at the Udupi Pathrika Bhavan on Friday. The programme was inaugurated by planting a sapling on the Press Bhavan premises.

Sivarama Babu underlined that every component of the ecosystem plays an important role, and its true value is often understood only when it is lost. He said this makes the protection of the entire ecosystem a crucial responsibility. Drawing attention to the changing climate, he observed that monsoon rainfall has weakened significantly, with nearly 60 percent less rainfall recorded, attributing this largely to climate change.

He stressed that environmental protection is not the responsibility of the government or a single institution alone, but of every citizen. In this context, he said that the media has a highly significant role in spreading awareness and strengthening public commitment to conservation.

The programme was presided over by Association President Subrahmanya G. Kurya. Udupi District Information Officer Manjunath and Kannada Sahitya Parishat Udupi District President Neelavar Surendra Adiga addressed the gathering.

State Committee Member Astro Mohan, National Committee Member Arun Kumar Shiruru, Pathirka Bhavan Committee Joint Coordinator Ganesh Kalyanpur, and Treasurer Harish Kundar were present on the occasion.

Association General Secretary Nazir Polya delivered the introductory remarks and welcomed the guests. Association member Ajith Aradi proposed the vote of thanks, while Yashodha Keshav compered the programme.

As part of the event, various species of saplings were planted around the Press Bhavan premises. The saplings were sponsored by social worker Raghavendra Prabhu Karvalu.