Rahul Gandhi Can Become Prime Minister Only If We Remain Vigilant About the SIR Process: Prasad Raj Kanchan

Udupi: Udupi Congress leader Prasad Raj Kanchan said that if Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is to become the country’s Prime Minister, party workers and the public must remain highly vigilant about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls.

He made the remarks while speaking at a programme held in Brahmavar on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday. The event included honoring senior Congress workers and distributing kits to sanitation workers.

Prasad Raj Kanchan alleged that the BJP primarily stands with industrialists and the affluent, while the Congress has consistently worked for the welfare of the poor, farmers, and common people. He said that the public is satisfied with the guarantee schemes implemented by the State Government and claimed that, following the success of these programmes, even BJP leaders have begun adopting similar initiatives.

He further stated that meaningful change in the country is possible only under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and urged Congress workers to remain united, disciplined, and organised to achieve that goal.

The programme was presided over by Brahmavar Block Congress President Raghavendra Shetty Karje. Coastal Development Authority Chairman M.A. Gaffoor and Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor also addressed the gathering.

Congress leaders Kishan Hegde Kolkebail, Nityananda Shetty, Bhujanga Shetty, Veronica Cornelio, Prakhyath Shetty, Jyothi Hebbar, Gopikrishna Nayak, Roshan Kumar Shetty, and others were present.

On the occasion, senior Congress workers were honoured, and kits were distributed to sanitation workers. Dr. Sunitha Shetty compered the programme.