Medical student gang-rape case: Three arrested in Bengal’s Durgapur

Kolkata: The police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the gang-rape of a second-year medical student of a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district’s Durgapur.

The police, however, did not reveal the names of the arrested, and have said that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.

It is learnt that the police have already identified five people in the gang-rape case of the student.

“Three of them have been arrested. The remaining two are still absconding. A search is underway to find them,” said a senior officer of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

On Saturday, the police detained the male friend of the medical student. The victim’s father had raised suspicions against him. However, it is not yet known whether he has been arrested.

The Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner spoke to the victim’s father on Saturday night and also to the classmate. It is learnt that the victim was out with this classmate on the day of the incident. Three men came and took away their phones and misbehaved with them. Then the other two came and asked what happened. The victim told them that her phone had been snatched. The two men, who came later, called the victim on her number from their mobile phones. The police got a breakthrough based on that phone number.

The police questioned that person first and found the identities of the others from him. Three were arrested while the other two are still absconding. A search was underway to find them, he said.

According to police sources, the area where the incident occurred is deep jungle. There is no paved road, no CCTV cameras. It is not possible to enter the area without a motorbike or bicycle. The police are searching inside the forest on bicycles. Surveillance is also being carried out by using drones. The victim has recorded her statement before a magistrate.

On Friday, a second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped outside the campus in Durgapur, West Burdwan district, after she went out with her male friend for dinner.

West Bengal Police, on Saturday, detained the friend of the student and questioned him to know further about the incident. The state health department, meanwhile, has sought a report from the private medical college authorities.

According to police, the student had stepped out of the campus with a male friend for dinner on Friday night when a group of young men on motorcycles began stalking them and making lewd comments.

The men allegedly chased away the friend, dragged the student to a forested area behind the campus, and gang-raped her. They also snatched her mobile phone and threw it away.

The male friend returned with others from the college and found the injured student on the ground. She was admitted to a local hospital. Police confirmed she is a resident of Jaleswar, Odisha.

A complaint lodged by the college prompted the Durgapur New Township Police.

The private medical college and hospital issued a statement on Saturday, saying that it stands by the student and will extend full cooperation to the police.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took notice of the incident and sought an action taken report from the Bengal DGP within five days.