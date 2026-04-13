Meet high command but make no unnecessary statements in public: K’taka Dy CM warns MLAs

Bengaluru: Stating that there was nothing wrong in party MLAs from the state landing in Delhi and meeting the Congress High Command, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Monday warned that unnecessary public statements would invite disciplinary action from the party.

Speaking to reporters at the residence of AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Bengaluru, he said, “All MLAs must maintain party discipline. They must respect the party. They should not damage the party’s reputation before the media. The Chief Minister has already spoken on this matter. Everyone’s future lies with the party, not with the media.”

He was replying to a question on 25 MLAs visiting New Delhi.

When asked whether the MLAs had consulted him before going to Delhi, he said, “Some of them did. There is nothing wrong in asking the High Command for a ministerial berth.

“Even first-time and second-time MLAs can become ministers — this has happened before. But this is not the right time. Elections are still going on. Some have gone to Tamil Nadu. Let the elections happen first, then we can think about this.”

When asked about his meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, “The party had instructed me to go to Tamil Nadu. I went and came back, and need to go again. I had to report on that to the AICC President. I met him and submitted my report.”

It can be in a significant political development, around 25 Congress legislators held a breakfast meeting at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi on Monday, discussed the issue of Cabinet reshuffle and extended support through a signature campaign.

According to sources, several MLAs participated in the informal meeting, stressing the need for a reshuffle. They cited that the government has completed three years in office and that there is a need to provide opportunities to new faces.

During the meeting, legislators reportedly signed a memorandum supporting the demand for ministerial berths and broader representation. The signature campaign is seen as an effort to collectively convey their aspirations to the party high command.

Meanwhile, A.S. Ponnanna, the Virajpet MLA and Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister, said that senior legislators have urged a Cabinet reshuffle in the state, stressing that the demand, however, should not be viewed as rebellion or anti-party activity.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri, Ponnanna said the government has completed three years in office, and in this backdrop, there is a growing demand within the party to induct new faces into the Cabinet.



