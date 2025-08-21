Mega Women’s Health Camp Organized at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Deralakatte, Mangalore, in collaboration with local organizations, organized a Mega Women’s Health Camp at its auditorium on Sunday, 24th August 2025, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The main objective and benefits of the camp are to create awareness about the role of homeopathy in managing women’s health problems like Menstrual Disorders, Pelvic infections and inflammatory diseases, Infertility and related causes, Hair and Skin Care, and Malignancies, along with the awareness benefits of Yoga and Naturopathy in female disorders.

Facilities available on the day of the camp at Deralakatte:

Blood Test – Hemoglobin blood test, TC, DC, ESR (100% discount)

Lipid Profile (50% discount)

Diabetes Test – RBS, FBS, PPBS (50 % discount)

Test for Genital Cancer – Pap smear (50% discount)

Facilities available at Father Muller Medical College and Hospital at Kankanady

Abdomino-pelvis, Breast and Neck (Thyroid) – Ultrasound (50% discount)

Hormone Test – FSH, LH, Prolactin, Testosterone, AMH (50% discount)

TSH, T3, T4 (50% discount)