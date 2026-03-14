Mehbooba Mufti expresses solidarity, urges Muslim countries to support Iran

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Saturday expressed solidarity with Iran and urged the Centre to revisit its policy towards Iran, while referring to historical links between Kashmir and that country.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mehbooba Mufti said that a meeting of PDP leaders and former legislators passed a resolution expressing support for Iran and appreciated people in Kashmir for holding peaceful protests in solidarity with the Iranian people.

She also appealed to the people of Kashmir to pray for the people of Iran and the Muslim Ummah. She asserted the historical and cultural links between Iran and Kashmir, saying that Islam came to Kashmir through Iran.

“We have a deep civilisational and spiritual link between the two regions. Muslim countries should support Iran since conflicts and wars disturb global economic stability,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to reconsider the arrest of people who participated in the protests against Israel and demanded the release of those still in detention.

Referring to the revocation of the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk, Mufti said the decision was welcome, though such action should not have been taken in the first place, as Sonam Wangchuk had been working on environmental protection issues.

She also referred to jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, saying his daughter had struggled legally for his release.

Mehbooba Mufti added that while some people are able to approach courts for relief, many economically weaker prisoners cannot afford legal battles and deserve attention and justice.

Earlier this week, she visited the Iranian embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book on the martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli air strikes on Tehran on February 28.