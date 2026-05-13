Melania Trump touts foster care push

Washington: First Lady Melania Trump highlighted a series of foster care reforms launched by the Trump administration 180 days after President Donald Trump signed the “Fostering the Future” executive order.

The White House said the initiative aims to improve housing, education and career support for young people leaving foster care. Several federal agencies are involved in the effort.

Among the key steps was the creation of a new “Fostering the Future Fund”. The White House said the fund could redirect up to $32 million in unused federal foster care and adoption money to support youth transitioning out of foster care through the Chafee Foster Care Program. The proposal is included in President Trump’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

The Department of Health and Human Services also launched a new online platform, FosteringTheFuture.Gov. Officials said the website would help foster youth access housing, education and career resources. The platform was developed with input from foster youth and state child welfare leaders.

The administration said the Foster Youth to Independence programme received $30 million under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026. The programme has now been renamed after Melania Trump. According to the White House, it has supported more than 1,400 housing vouchers nationwide since January 2025.

Mrs Trump also joined a bipartisan roundtable organised by the House Ways and Means Committee in April. Lawmakers discussed reforms to the Chafee Foster Care Program. The White House said the committee later approved six bills with bipartisan support.

The administration also pushed states to stop diverting Social Security survivor benefits meant for foster youth. The White House said nine more states changed their policies after receiving letters from the administration.

Other measures included expanded parental leave guidance for federal workers who foster or adopt children, new housing partnerships with faith-based groups and a technology incubator aimed at modernising foster care systems using artificial intelligence and predictive analytics.

Officials also announced a new public dashboard comparing foster care outcomes across states. The White House said the tool would improve transparency and accountability.

The Office of the First Lady said the Departments of Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Treasury and Education worked together on the initiative.

Foster care remains a major issue in the United States. Many young adults leaving the system face problems related to housing, education and jobs. Advocacy groups have long called for stronger support programmes.

Melania Trump has focused on child welfare issues during both of President Trump’s terms in office. Her earlier “Be Best” campaign also centred on children and youth issues.