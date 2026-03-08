Melvin Aranha Shirva Elected President of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh

Udupi: Melvin Aranha of Shirva has been elected as the new President of Catholic Sabha Udupi Region for the 2026–27 term.

The election of the new office-bearers took place on Sunday at Anugraha Pastoral Centre in Kakkunje. Former central president Alvin Quadros served as the election officer, while Valerian Fernandes acted as the election observer.

Details of the newly elected office-bearers are as follows:

Spiritual Director: Rev. Fr. Ferdinand Gonsalves

Immediate Past President: Ronald Almeida, Udyavara

President-Elect: Louis D’Souza, Sasthan

Vice President: Mabel D’Souza, Basrur

General Secretary: Juliet D’Souza, Pangala

Joint Secretary: Sonu Sequeira, Karkala

Treasurer: Garfield Urban Lewis, Brahmavar

Joint Treasurer: Prathima D’Souza, Karkala

Catholic Sabha is considered a highly influential organisation within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Udupi. Along with promoting political awareness, it actively carries out various social activities and currently has units functioning in 50 churches across the diocese.