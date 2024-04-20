Member of Gogi syndicate held in Delhi, plan to kill rival gang member foiled



New Delhi: A 20-year-old member of the notorious Jitender Gogi syndicate was arrested while he was allegedly going to kill a rival gang member here, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The newly recruited gang member was identified as Piyush Barela a.k.a Sunny, a resident of Manglapuri area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C. said that information was received that the gangsters Rohit a.k.a. Moi and Monu Dagar, a key member of Gogi gang, are planning to murder a rival gang member through some newly inducted member of their gang. During the probe, it was revealed that Rohit had roped in Piyush in his gang.

“Piyush conducted recce of the assigned target at different places. Piyush was also provided with illegal weapon by the gang members,” said the DCP.

Working on this input, the police team on Tuesday apprehended Piyush with an illegal semi-automatic sophisticated pistol loaded with three bullets and foiled their plan of murdering the member of a rival gang. “Piyush fell into bad company and gradually came in contact with dreaded criminals lodged in jail including Rohit and Monu. On the instructions of these dreaded criminals, he conducted a recce of the assigned target and was planning to execute murder for which he had already procured weapons through the members of Jitender Gogi syndicate,” the DCP added.