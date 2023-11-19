Men’s ODI WC: India-Australia final interrupted by pitch invader



Ahmedabad: The World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday was interrupted by a pitch invader.

The invader, who was wearing a T-shirt that read ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ on the front and ‘Free Palestine’ on the back, reportedly attempted to hug India batter Virat Kohli after making his way into the field of play.

Kohli, too, looked unhappy with the invader as security immediately came into action and got hold of him.