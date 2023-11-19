Mother, 9-month-old baby girl charred to death after being electrocuted in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a heartrending incident, a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby girl were charred to death when they accidentally stepped on a dangling live wire lying unattended on the footpath near Hope Farm in Kadugodi police station limits in the early hours of November 19.

The deceased have been identified as Soundarya and Suviksha. By the time people rushed to their help, they were charred to death.

The Kadugodi police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Vydehi hospital for post mortem.

The duo was walking home when the incident occurred. A trolley bag and other belongings lay scattered around the scene of the accident.

The police have booked a case of negligence against the Bescom officials concerned and are questioning them.