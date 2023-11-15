Men’s ODI WC: India opt to bat first in semifinal against New Zealand



Mumbai: India won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

Both India and New Zealand have opted to go in with no changes in the sides that played their respective last league matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka respectively.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said he expects a good contest as New Zealand has been on the most consistent sides in the last few years.

“Looks like a good pitch and on the slower side as well. I think it was way back in 2019 when we played that semifinal. NZ has been one of the most consistent teams over the years and it will be a good contest. I think it’s a very important day…but you’ve to turn up on that particular day.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said he would also have opted to bat first if he had won the toss.

“We would have had a bat first as well. Obviously, a used surface and hopefully some dew in the evening. Looking forward to the challenge ahead. It should be a good game. Both teams have seen a variety of conditions and it’s knockout cricket really,” said Williamson.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Siraj.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.