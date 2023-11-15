Man puts up post urging people to kill K’taka DyCM Shivakumar; arrested



Bengaluru: Karnataka Police arrested a person on Wednesday for putting up a social media post urging people to kill Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his brother Congress MP DK Suresh. The arrested person has been identified as Ranjith RM.

A complaint was registered in this regard by the Youth Congress President of Jayanagar Block in Bengaluru, Sharath.

The accused had put up a post on social media with the title “kill DK brothers.” The term “DK brothers” is commonly used to refer to Shivakumar and his brother Suresh.

The accused further claimed to be a cyber crime detective with the Bengaluru city police.

He also put up objectionable and defamatory posts against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress party and the Muslim community.

Jayanagar police are investigating the case.



