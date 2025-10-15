MersEsports 2025 Brings Regional Esports to the Global Stage

Image from Pixabay

A brand-new esports and gaming festival, which will be held in Liverpool this summer and will be called Horizon: MersEsports 2025, is going to be held there. This is fantastic news for everyone in the United Kingdom who is passionate about gaming and esports.

Over the course of the weekend of July 12 and 13, the Exhibition Centre Liverpool will play host to a massive event that will include a number of the most talented individuals in the United Kingdom playing against one another in a variety of prominent esports titles, one of which is Rocket League.

Putting UK Grassroots Esports Talent on the Map

Across two days of intense competition, Horizon: MersEsports 2025 will showcase some of the United Kingdom's most talented grassroots contenders. Alongside one-of-a-kind entertainment and action, the festival's core aim is to support UK esports talent in every practical way. To that end, the organisers are inviting scouts from teams across the UK and abroad to attend and evaluate the rising stars on show.

A press release for MersEsports 2025 stated:

“With the closure of long-running UK gaming events over the past few years, there has been a growing gap for large-scale esports and gaming festivals outside London. MersEsports aims to change that, establishing an annual event that brings together competitive gaming, gaming culture, and interactive experiences, starting in Liverpool before expanding to other UK regions in the future.”

The aforementioned quotation is a direct reference to the fact that the Insomnia Gaming Festival, one of the most important esports events on the calendar in the United Kingdom in previous years, has been cancelled. This has been a topic that has been widely discussed, and it is evident that it continues to have an impact on the industry as a whole in the United Kingdom.

It’s Not Just for Competitors

Horizon: MersEsports 2025 will not be the only event that attendees can participate in at the festival, despite the fact that it will involve a great deal of intensive gaming competition.

Due to the fact that the event is designed to accommodate a wide range of individuals, including families, esports lovers, and gamers, it will also provide additional activities. Among these are the opportunities for guests to test out the most recent personal computer and console hardware from well-known gaming brands, to investigate old arcade games and retro games, and to take part in casual gaming tournaments, to name only a few of the possibilities.

MersEsports (Saturday)

The main stage will host a Valorant 5v5 tournament on Saturday, featuring some of the top grassroots teams from the UK in a day of high-stakes, competitive action. Esports personality Yinsu hosts the event, which also includes:

● Valorant 5v5 Tournament.

● Level Up Zone — Presentations and seminars • Interactive Games Zone (Virtual Reality, Sim Racing, Arcade, and Retro).

Esports teams , independent developers, educators, hardware, and more can be found at the Expo Hall.

MersEsports (Sunday)

On Sunday, the lightning-fast gameplay and expert skills of Rocket League will be showcased at the main stage, along with new presentations, demos, and gaming events, such as:

● Horizon Expo Hall is open continuously.

● The main stage competition for Rocket League 3v3.

● Access to the Games Zone is maintained.

● Additional career-related seminars, information, and Level Up Zone sessions.

● Special Sunday events will be held at the Expo Hall, which will be open as usual.

What the CEO of MersEsports Had to Say

Tom Burke, the CEO and co-founder of Horizon: MersEsports, had this to say on the upcoming event:

“Unlike traditional esports events that focus solely on competitive players, Horizone: MersEsports is designed as a full gaming experience that welcomes both hardcore esports fans and casual gamers.

“We’re building something that Liverpool and the North West can be proud of. For too long, esports events in the UK have been concentrated in Birmingham or London. Horizon is about bringing that experience to players, fans, and families who love gaming, right here in Liverpool. We want this to be the start of something bigger, not just for this city, but across the UK.”

To cater to a more global reach, fans may watch every moment of Horizon: MersEsports 2025 online through Streams+ if they aren’t attending the event in person.