MIA Customs Officials Seize Gold Worth Rs 35 Lakhs from a Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving on an Air India Express flight from Dubai and seized gold worth Rs Rs 35,11,650.

Photo for Illustration Only

As per the report, the airport officers apprehended the passenger during routine checks, discovering three oval objects concealed in the passenger’s rectum. Upon closer inspection, these objects were found to contain gold in paste form, with a total net weight of 571 grams. The estimated value of the confiscated gold was Rs 35,11,650,

Further investigation is done by the officials.