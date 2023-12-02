Driver Trying to Enter Garbage Hauling Truck through Side Window goes Viral on Social Media

Driver Trying to Enter Garbage Hauling Truck of Ullal City Municipal Council (CMC) through Side Window goes Viral on Social Media



Mangaluru: A viral video of the dilapidated condition of swachhata vehicle/garbage hauling truck of the Ullal City Municipal Council (CMC) has made mockery of the Ullal urban local body in the constituency represented by assembly speaker UT Khader. The issue was also brought to the notice of the chief minister’s office.

In the video it shows the driver of the garbage hauling truck struggling to enter the junk vehicle through the window, as he is not able to open its rusted and damaged doors. The video was shot while the driver was struggling to enter the vehicle after collecting waste at Kallapu in Ullal CMC limits. Interestingly, the video also has been brought to the notice of chief minister Siddaramaiah through X.

In fact, the video was tagged to @osd_cmkarnataka (Office of the OSD to CM Karnataka), an X handle for public grievances. Tagging the video, @NaadaPremiSha wrote on X, “Please look at this sir. This is Ullal CMC’s vehicle” and the @osd_cmkarnataka replied, “Noted”.

Meanwhile, Ullal CMC Commissioner Ms Vani V Alva said that she has sent a letter to the project director, District Urban Development Cell, regarding the issue. “The vehicle was purchased in 2016-17 under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and is seven years old. Since the city is located by the seashore, the vehicle has developed rust due to high humidity with salt content. The vehicles of the CMC have been collecting waste from 16,546 houses and 3,213 commercial establishments in the city every day, as part of solid waste management”

” Meanwhile, with the available funds, an action plan has been prepared by the CMC, for the purchase of five new auto- rickshaw tippers and a compactor, and the proposal has already been approved on 30 October 2023. The process of tender has begun to procure new vehicles,and the new vehicles will arrive soon” added Ms Alva..