MIA Customs Officials Seize Nearly Rs 71 Lakhs Worth Gold from 3 Dubai Persons

Mangaluru International Airport Customs Officials seized nearly Rs 71 Lakhs worth of 24 Carat Gold from three Dubai passengers, and three separate cases (Dates)

Mangaluru: On 09.11.2023 and 13.11.2023, based on profiling done by the officers of Mangaluru Customs, two pax travelling from Dubai to Mangaluru by Indigo flight 6E1163 and Air India Express flight IX814 were intercepted.

On scanning and open examination of their baggage, gold of 21.6/24 carat concealed in the form of beading rods in the trolley bag and rhodium quoted gold objects concealed in the wrist watch, ball-point pen, hair trimmer, stainless steel wool scourer and one rhodium coated coin, totally weighing 322 gms valued @ Rs. 18,17,718/- were detected.

GOLD SEIZED ON 18 November 2023

Based on surveillance maintained by the officers of Mangaluru Customs, a pax travelling from Dubai to Mangaluru by Air India Express flight IX 814 was intercepted on 18.11.2023 and while scanning his checked-in baggage, dark images of certain objects were found.

Indicating the presence of heavy metal. On detailed examination, 2 circular pieces concealed in two car speakers, 2 rectangular cut pieces in an airport and one rectangular piece in a power adapter, which was gold of 24-carat purity weighing 857.000 grams (net) valued @ Rs. 51,84,850/-, were detected. The accused was arrested and produced before the magistrate.