MIA Customs Officials Seize Rs 45.92 Lakh Worth Gold from Abu Dhabi Passenger

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport Customs officials confiscated gold worth Rs 45,92,700 weighing 729 grams on Sunday, March 3 that was being smuggled by a passenger.

As per officials, a passenger of Kasargod origin, who arrived at the airport on Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi, was subjected to body frisking. It was found that he had hidden gold in paste form in three egg-shaped envelopes that were concealed in his rectum.

The customs officials took the person into custody and was subject to more interrogation.