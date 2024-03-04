Pro-Pak slogan row: BJP slams K’taka govt over denial of FSL report



Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday slammed the Karnataka government over the denial of the report by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on the raising of pro-Pakistan slogan in the Assembly.

The slogans were allegedly raised during the celebration of the victory of Syed Naseer Hussain to the Rajya Sabha triggering controversy. “The private FSL report has confirmed the raising of slogans. The government report has also been handed over to you (government),” he said.

He said that the government is blatantly lying that it has not received the FSL report. “Your (Congress leaders) moves in the case lead us to suspect your patriotism,” he charged.

He said that the BJP’s concerns are the state and interest of its people. “Our intentions are to ensure that Karnataka does not become a safe-haven for terrorists and anti-nationals,” he said.

He said that the subversive forces have been emboldened in such a manner that they walked into the state legislature and raised pro-Pakistan slogans in front of the police.

“Following the development, an incident of bomb blast has also occurred in the state capital. The people ask if there is any law and order in the state or not,” Vijayendra said.

He said that after the Congress government came to power, the underworld forces feel liberated while the common people live under fear.

“Do we have to sit quietly even after the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly? Even the statements by the eye-witnesses have been disregarded. The move by the Congress government taking the incident of national interest casually indicates that priority is given to protect the anti-nationals,” Vijayendra said.

The BJP has also claimed that the FSL report has confirmed the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans by Congress supporters.



