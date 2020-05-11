Spread the love



















Migrant workers will be sent back home in a week: TN CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday said migrant workers living in the state will be sent back home in phases with the permission of the respective state governments.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said 9,000 migrant workers with the permission of the respective state governments have been sent back home in special trains.

The remaining migrant workers will be sent back home in a week’s time with the permission of the respective state governments, he said.

He requested the migrant workers to remain in the camps till such time.