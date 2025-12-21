Mihir Shetty, Akshatha Anand, and Rikita Suvarna Crowned Mr., Miss, and Mrs. Karnataka Style Icon 2025

Mumbai: The Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium near Dahisar Check Naka, Mumbai, was the venue for the grand finale of Mr./Miss/Mrs. Karnataka Style Icon 2025 – Season 6, held on December 18, 2025. The event showcased a display of talent and elegance, culminating in the crowning of the competition’s winners.

Mihir Shetty was awarded the title of Mr. Karnataka Style Icon 2025, while Akshatha Anand was crowned Miss Karnataka Style Icon 2025. Rikita Suvarna secured the title of Mrs. Karnataka Style Icon 2025.

Priyanka Poojary was named First Runner-Up, and Saishruti Pilikaje as Second Runner-Up in the Miss Karnataka Style Icon 2025 category. In the Mr. Karnataka Style Icon 2025 category, Shashank Shetty was declared First Runner-Up. Hardik Shetty took the Second Runner-Up position. Mrs. Veena Shetty was awarded First Runner-Up in the Mrs. Karnataka Style Icon 2025 category. Mrs. Ashwini Kotian secured Second Runner-Up. Mrs. Sujata Kotian emerged as Third Runner-Up.

The competition drew participants from across Karnataka, as well as from Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Twelve male contestants and twenty-two female contestants, encompassing both the Miss and Mrs. categories, presented confident performances. The question-and-answer segment allowed contestants to demonstrate their eloquence, earning praise from both the judging panel and the audience.

Renowned film actress Mannara Chopra graced the event and presented the winners with their awards. In her address, she lauded the contestants for their efforts and emphasized the challenges inherent in both organizing and participating in such events. She highlighted the importance of inner happiness as a foundation for spreading positivity and extended a warm welcome to the participants from Karnataka to the city of Mumbai.

The panel of judges comprised Kavitha S., Anand Ahipathy, Ganashree, and Shainila Sheikh. The event was skillfully hosted by Anurag Bangera.

Suryakanth Jaya Suvarna, Chairman of Bharat Co-operative Bank Mumbai Limited and President of the National Billawa Maha Mandal, inaugurated the event alongside other dignitaries.

Chief Guest Aikala Harish Shetty, President of the Federation of World Bunt Associations, and special guests including Girish Shetty Tellar, President of the Youth Wing of the Federation of World Bunt Associations, Ex Mira-Bhayandar Corporator Aravind Anand Shetty, Hon. General Secretary of Bunts Sangha Mumbai Dr. R.K. Shetty, and Dr. Arunoday Rai, CMD of St. Agnes English Night School, Mira Bhayander, conveyed their congratulations and best wishes to the participants.

On this occasion, Shiva Moodigere, Vice President of the Kannadiga Journalists Association Maharashtra, was recognized and felicitated for his contributions.

Among the other prominent figures in attendance were Bharat Bank directors Dayanand Poojary, Narayan Suvarna, Mohandas Poojary, Bhaskar Salian, Naresh Poojary, social worker Udaya Salian, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited Yogesh Lakhani, Ravindra Shetty Kotrapadi of Buntara Sangha Mumbai (Mira-Bhayandar Regional Committee), Sumangala Kananjaru, President of Karnataka Mahamandala Women’s Wing, Malathi R. Bangera, Secretary of Sri Narayana Guru Bhajan Mandali, and numerous other community leaders.

By Ishwar M. Ail, Pics: Dinesh Kulal