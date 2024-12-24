Milagres Church Celebrates Christmas with Enthusiasm

Mangalore: Milagres Church was abuzz with festive spirit as it celebrated Christmas on December 24. The celebration was led by Parish Priest Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth, who served as the main celebrant. Fr. Michael Santhmayor delivered an insightful sermon, emphasizing the significance of Christ’s birth in Bethlehem and its relevance to human life.

The Mass was concelebrated by Frs. Robin Santhmayor, Udaya Fernandez, and Gerald Pinto drew a congregation of approximately three thousand faithful. The joyful atmosphere was further enhanced by a cake-cutting ceremony led by the Vice President and Secretary of the Parish Pastoral Council, during which cake and juice were shared among attendees.

Parishioners exchanged festive greetings, fostering a sense of community and goodwill as they celebrated this significant occasion.