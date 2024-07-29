Mild with the Wild: ICYM Surathkal Deanery Green Initiative held at Kantavara

Mangaluru: Indian Catholic Youth Movement ( ICYM), of St Mother Teresa of Kolkata, Surathkal Deanery organized “Mild with Wild” a special full-day programme for youth to inculcate love for nature on 28 July 2024 at Kanatavara Forest Base camp. There were three parts in the programme viz; training, planting drive, and forest tour to identify the biodiversities in nature.

Mr Dinesh, RFO Moodbidri, gave an interactive session in the forest about the need for forests, how nature is connected to human life, conservation of biodiversities, sustainable development, eating healthy food, breathing clean air, and drinking clean water. He also explained how the forest department functions and encourages the youth to join the forest department. During the interaction session, he answered certain questions regarding the Wildlife Act, the violations of the Wildlife Act and punishments, the tips to get jobs in the forest department, the relevance and benefits of Bamboo plantation, and motivated the youth with his personal experiences with wildlife.

The other resource persons, Mr Jeeth Milan, Mr Bhuvan, Ms Harini, and Fr Richard explained about the present state of forests in India, what is the percentage of green cover left for the next generation, deforestation, and its impact, and how youth can collaborate with vana charitable trust and Society for Environment and Climate Change.

As the support towards the empowerment of villagers around Kanatavara, ICYM members joined hands along with the villagers in bamboo plantation drive and seed sowing to create Kantavara Bamboo village.

The youth were given a guided forest tour, following the instructions of the Forest Department, trekking, and rock climbing adventures. Some youth identified some species of reptiles, plants, and other creatures.

There were 58 youths, who journeyed with nature. The villagers provided traditional food, cooked traditionally. The participants brought their plates, cups, and water bottles to avoid wasting.

The programme was organized by Fr Richard D’Souza, Deanery ICYM Director, with the cooperation of Fr Austin Peter Peres, the Dean, all the Parish Priests of Surathkal deanery, Msgr Lesslie Shenoy, the donor, Mr Arun, Mr Puru from Kantavara, Mr Jeeth Milan, Secretary Vana trust, and ICYM Surathkal Deanery Youth Council members.