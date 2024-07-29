How Health Insurance Plans Can Benefit Senior Citizens in Mangalore

Getting quality healthcare becomes more critical as we grow older. Even routine checkups and minor procedures can cost a lot without insurance. That’s why health insurance is essential for seniors in Mangalore. This article will discuss the key benefits of health insurance plans for Mangalore’s senior residents. Read on to make an informed choice.

Understanding the Healthcare Needs of Senior Citizens

As we age, our healthcare needs change and become more complex. Senior citizens typically have to manage age-related health issues like diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, vision or hearing impairments, etc. They need more frequent monitoring and interventions, even if a serious illness is not present.

From routine medical check-ups to critical hospital care, seniors’ healthcare costs are generally higher compared to younger adults. Other than physical health, mental well-being, social interaction, and mobility also require attention in old age. Staying healthy and active helps seniors live independently for longer.

That’s why a specialized approach is required to provide appropriate care and support to the elderly. Taking a proactive and holistic view allows aging populations to have healthier, happier, more meaningful golden years ahead.

Benefits of Health Insurance Plans for Senior Citizens in Mangalore

Mentioned below are the major benefits of health insurance for senior citizens in Mangalore:

1. Emergency Transport Facility Available

Health plans for seniors should include provisions for emergency transportation to transfer them to hospitals immediately during medical emergencies. Transportation arrangements can be made with necessary medical equipment and personnel, depending on the situation. Rapid transport can help save crucial treatment time when every moment matters.

2. Enhanced Pre and Post Hospitalisation Cover

Hospital care does not end at discharge. Related expenses include consultations, tests, and medicines done before admission and recovery period care after discharge. While most insurers cover these for 30-90 days, seniors may need prolonged care. Policies that provide enhanced cover of 60 days and 120 days for pre- and post-hospitalization expenses, respectively, allow seniors to get full care treatment.

3. Wide Hospitalisation Expenses Covered

From diagnosis to discharge, many costs rack up during hospital stays, such as room charges, treatment expenses, doctor fees, medications, etc. Policies for seniors should provide ample coverage for all inpatient expenses related to medically required treatments, whether it is a planned procedure or an emergency visit. Sufficiently high lifetime cover ensures seniors get financial access to critical care when needed.

4. Multiple Ambulance Uses Permitted

Generally, insurers allow claims for only one ambulance use per case. However, certain treatments may require transfers between multiple hospitals and healthcare setups. Having coverage for multiple ambulance shiftings during the complete course of treatment, up to policy limits, ensures smooth transit for elderly patients.

5. Daycare Procedures Included

With advanced facilities, many surgical procedures that were needed overnight in hospital stays can now be conducted within a day. Such daycare treatments are cost-effective yet can have considerable expenses. Health policies tailored for seniors should cover specific daycare surgeries and procedures expenses to offer comprehensive protection.

Conclusion

Providing for healthcare needs during old age is challenging but can be made easier with adequate insurance. As we have seen, health policies tailored for seniors come with various valuable covers and features – from emergency transport to OPD expenses to daycare treatments. Ultimately, investing in a comprehensive health plan helps aging citizens of Mangalore access quality care with greater peace of mind.